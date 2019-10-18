Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.91. 728,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.