Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,072 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 44,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

NYSE DE traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $174.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

