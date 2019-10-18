Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total transaction of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.77.

Shares of ESS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.81. 3,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,133. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $333.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.64 and a 200-day moving average of $302.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.