Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 140.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

