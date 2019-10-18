Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.01 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 743,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

