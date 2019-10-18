Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 7,332.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,878,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Allergan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,420. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $191.81. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.