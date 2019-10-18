Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0062

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $271.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00228911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.01135306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, COSS, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.