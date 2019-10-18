Streamr DATAcoin Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, DragonEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $245,725.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01121740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bancor Network, IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

