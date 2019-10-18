Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 3,465 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 256,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,594. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $72.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

