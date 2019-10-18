Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 271,094 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 56,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,356. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

