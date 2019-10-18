Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.09. 846,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

