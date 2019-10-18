Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.