Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000.

TOTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

