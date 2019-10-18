Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,752,639. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

