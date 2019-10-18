Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 800 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.83. 57,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

