Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 121,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

