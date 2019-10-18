Strategic Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 101.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $49,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,854,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 15,062,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

