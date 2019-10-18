Strategic Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

RYU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.6853 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.