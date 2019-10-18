Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Metlife makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. 2,769,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

