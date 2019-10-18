Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,137,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

UPS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

