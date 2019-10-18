Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,560,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,292 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 123,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,305. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

