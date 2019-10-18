Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Quidel Call Options (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,835,932.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,041,420. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Quidel by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Quidel by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 472,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Quidel by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quidel has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

