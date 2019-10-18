Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,466 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,469% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on LX. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $10.52 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

