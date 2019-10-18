Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.93

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.93 and traded as low as $125.66. Stobart Group shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 517,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) target price on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $474.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

