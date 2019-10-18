Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.93

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.93 and traded as low as $125.66. Stobart Group shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 517,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) target price on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $474.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85.

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.