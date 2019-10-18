Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

