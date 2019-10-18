Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. 11,783,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,756,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

