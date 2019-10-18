Stephens Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from an equal rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,644. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

