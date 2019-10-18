Stephen John Silvester Sells 7,118 Shares of Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £20,001.58 ($26,135.61).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Stephen John Silvester sold 15,686 shares of Palace Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £43,293.36 ($56,570.44).

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. Palace Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of $127.56 million and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

