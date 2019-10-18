Stepan to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s FY2019 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE SCL opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $101.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $338,279.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $502,272.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $195,169.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,074,308. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stepan by 51.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

