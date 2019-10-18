Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 739,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 122,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.