State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $601,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $100.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

