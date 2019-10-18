State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $621,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.87. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.37. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $489.11. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

NEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.