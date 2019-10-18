State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7,770.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 93,243 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $34.17. 10,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,548. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

