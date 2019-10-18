State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,063 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4,938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. 11,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

