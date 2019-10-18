State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 135,403 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,403 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of AK Steel worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AK Steel by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,900. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $756.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.02.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

