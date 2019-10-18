ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.47. 1,785,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

