ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 4,928,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

