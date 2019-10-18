ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,581. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

