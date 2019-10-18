SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $83,941.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $83,941.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01121740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

