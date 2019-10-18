Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $6.61. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3,394 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,899,935 shares in the company, valued at $39,116,569.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,527 shares of company stock worth $700,361. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

