Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

