Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on STXB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

STXB opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of -0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

