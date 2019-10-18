SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

