SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Boosted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.86. 4,905,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,288,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.89. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

