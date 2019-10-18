SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,185,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 347,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after buying an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 102,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

