SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,975,000 after acquiring an additional 713,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.