SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.58. 186,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

