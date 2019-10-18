SpankChain (SPANK) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last week, SpankChain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SpankChain has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $13.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpankChain token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Cryptopia and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain . SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

