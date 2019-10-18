S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $253.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.