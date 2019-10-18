Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.23 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

